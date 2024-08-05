Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
China: Zheng Qinwen becomes the first Chinese player to win Olympic gold in tennis

05 August 2024_ Zheng Qinwen made history by becoming the first Chinese player to win a gold medal in singles tennis at the Olympics. After this...

05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ Zheng Qinwen made history by becoming the first Chinese player to win a gold medal in singles tennis at the Olympics. After this achievement, she proudly accepted the nickname "Queen Wen", reflecting her newfound fame. Her victory not only establishes her as a sporting icon, but also turns her into a commercial superstar in China. Zheng's popularity is attracting the attention of brands and sponsors, amplifying his influence in the world of sports and fashion. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. Zheng Qinwen is a young Chinese tennis player who has earned international recognition for her tennis performances, helping to raise the profile of women's tennis in China.

in Evidenza