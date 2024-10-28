Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
China: Zheng Qinwen triumphs at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo

China: Zheng Qinwen triumphs at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo
28 ottobre 2024
October 27, 2024_ Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen has claimed her third title of the season by winning the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan, defeating Sofia Kenin in the final with a score of 7-6, 6-3. The victory marked the fifth title of Zheng's career, who now has a record of five wins and four runners-up finishes in singles finals. The match was interrupted twice by rain, but Zheng showed great skill, recording 16 aces and a serve accuracy of 93%. Zheng is now the second Chinese player to qualify for the WTA Year-End Championships, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 to 9. The source of this news is Shanghai Daily, which highlights the importance of this triumph for Chinese tennis and Zheng's growing success on the WTA circuit.

