Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Filippine: Mostra di Florencio B. Concepcion celebrates Italian art in Pasay

Filippine: Mostra di Florencio B. Concepcion celebrates Italian art in Pasay
July 28, 2024_ The Avellana Art Gallery in Pasay hosts the exhibition "Mixed Media: Florencio B. Concepcion" from July 27 to August 27, dedicated to the Filipino artist known for his connection with Italian art. Curated by Miguel Rosales, the exhibition features abstract works by Concepcion, many of which have never been seen before, which reflect his artistic evolution during his time in Rome. Concepcion, who studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, was influenced by the Informal Art movement, creating works that evoke deep emotions. The exhibition represents an important opportunity to appreciate Concepcion's contribution to Philippine art, as reported by tribune.net.ph. The event highlights the importance of the connection between the artistic traditions of the Philippines and Italy, celebrating the life and legacy of a master of modern art.

