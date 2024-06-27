Filippine: Rilancio del Project Vanity Podcast con Albert Kurniawan

June 27, 2024_ The Project Vanity Podcast, hosted by Liz Lanuzo, returns with a special episode featuring Albert Kurniawan, famous makeup artist and founder of Teviant. Albert recounts his journey, from initial difficulties in Indonesia to success in the Philippines, and the decisive moment in Milan that led to the creation of Teviant. The Teviant makeup line, made in Italy, reflects Albert's commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The episode also explores Albert's impact on the Philippine wedding makeup scene and his work with local celebrities. This is reported by www.projectvanity.com. The podcast offers inspiration and advice for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.