Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Bar Leone takes second place in world's best bars ranking

October 23, 2024_ Bar Leone, located in Hong Kong’s Central District and run by renowned Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori, has taken second place...

Hong Kong: Bar Leone takes second place in world's best bars ranking
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Bar Leone, located in Hong Kong’s Central District and run by renowned Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori, has taken second place in the 2024 World’s 50 Best Bars list. The bar, which stands out for its innovative cocktails such as the Olive Oil Sour and variations of the Negroni, is also the first new bar to take first place in the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The ranking was revealed at a ceremony in Madrid, where Mexican bar Handshake Speakeasy took first place. The news, which celebrates the excellence of Italian mixology in Hong Kong, was reported by scmp.com. Bar Leone represents an important reference point for cocktail culture in the city, helping to strengthen ties between Italy and Hong Kong.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ranking was revealed at Hong Kong Handshake Speakeasy Bar Leone
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza