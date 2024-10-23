Hong Kong: Bar Leone takes second place in world's best bars ranking

October 23, 2024_ Bar Leone, located in Hong Kong’s Central District and run by renowned Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori, has taken second place in the 2024 World’s 50 Best Bars list. The bar, which stands out for its innovative cocktails such as the Olive Oil Sour and variations of the Negroni, is also the first new bar to take first place in the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The ranking was revealed at a ceremony in Madrid, where Mexican bar Handshake Speakeasy took first place. The news, which celebrates the excellence of Italian mixology in Hong Kong, was reported by scmp.com. Bar Leone represents an important reference point for cocktail culture in the city, helping to strengthen ties between Italy and Hong Kong.