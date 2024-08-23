Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Bologna Orchestra opens Arts Festival with Rossini's music

August 22, 2024_ The Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna, recognized for its long musical tradition, will open the Hong Kong Arts Festival on...

Hong Kong: Bologna Orchestra opens Arts Festival with Rossini's music
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ The Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna, recognized for its long musical tradition, will open the Hong Kong Arts Festival on February 28, 2025. Under the direction of Maestro Donato Renzetti, the orchestra will perform famous operatic works by Gioachino Rossini and Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony. Bologna, designated "City of Music" by UNESCO, boasts a rich musical history and a deep connection with Rossini, who has seen many of his works performed over the years. The news is reported by hifireview.com.hk. This event represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian musical culture in Hong Kong, promoting cultural exchanges between the two cities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Orchestra del teatro comunale Hong Kong Arts Festival s music Italian musical culture in Hong Kong
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza