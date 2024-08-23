August 22, 2024_ The Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna, recognized for its long musical tradition, will open the Hong Kong Arts Festival on February 28, 2025. Under the direction of Maestro Donato Renzetti, the orchestra will perform famous operatic works by Gioachino Rossini and Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony. Bologna, designated "City of Music" by UNESCO, boasts a rich musical history and a deep connection with Rossini, who has seen many of his works performed over the years. The news is reported by hifireview.com.hk. This event represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian musical culture in Hong Kong, promoting cultural exchanges between the two cities.