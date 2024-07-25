Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Hong Kong: Carna steakhouse celebrates Tuscan cuisine with an evening dedicated to Italian steaks
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
24 July 2024_ Carna steakhouse, located at the Mondrian Hotel in Hong Kong, will host a special evening dedicated to high-quality steaks from Tuscany, Italy on 31 July. The event, known as Panzano Night, offers a gastronomic experience that includes dishes such as Florentine steak and spicy sausages, prepared according to Italian tradition. Participants will also be able to enjoy a final tiramisu and a package of matching Italian wines, for a complete culinary experience. The news is reported by afoodieworld.com. Carna is run by Dario Cecchini, a famous Tuscan butcher, known for his mastery of meat processing and for his restaurant in Panzano, Tuscany.

