Hong Kong: Casa Sophia Loren celebrates Italian cuisine in Wan Chai

July 25, 2024_ The famous Wan Chai building, known as 和昌大押, was recently renamed in honor of the legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren. Inside, the Casa Sophia Loren restaurant offers a culinary experience that ranges from Neapolitan pizza to refined fish dishes, all inspired by the Italian gastronomic tradition. The restaurant, designed by the Italian studio MAG, presents a romantic setting with decorations that recall the blue of the Mediterranean, perfect for romantic dinners. The news was reported by esquirehk.com. This new venue represents an important addition to Hong Kong's dining scene, bringing a piece of Italy to the heart of the city.