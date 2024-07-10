Hong Kong: Casa Sophia Loren launches new Italian dining experiences

9 July 2024_ Since April, the Casa Sophia Loren restaurant in Hong Kong has become a point of reference for lovers of Italian cuisine. Recently, the...

9 July 2024_ Since April, the Casa Sophia Loren restaurant in Hong Kong has become a point of reference for lovers of Italian cuisine. Recently, the venue introduced 'Riviera Weekend Brunch' and 'Oysteria Night', offering a unique dining experience overlooking Johnston Road. Weekend brunch includes unlimited oysters, main courses and desserts, while oyster themed nights are available Monday through Friday. The restaurant celebrates legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren's passion for la dolce vita. Lifenewshk.com reports it. These initiatives aim to bring a touch of Italy to the heart of Hong Kong, offering a refined and authentic dining experience.