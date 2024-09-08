Cerca nel sito
 
Hong Kong: Documentary 'Hong Kong Classics' Wins Awards at Venice Film Festival

September 7, 2024_ The documentary 'Hong Kong Classics: Reshaping Light and Shadow' received the Excellent Contributions Award to the Documentary at...

08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 7, 2024_ The documentary 'Hong Kong Classics: Reshaping Light and Shadow' received the Excellent Contributions Award to the Documentary at the FILMING ITALY VENICE AWARD 2024. The team, composed of Hong Kong producers and directors, attended the award ceremony in Venice, where they expressed gratitude for the recognition received. The award was presented by Paolo Jetterini, Director of the Lazio Film Commission, who emphasized the importance of collaboration between Hong Kong and Italy in the film industry. The news was reported by bastillepost.com, highlighting the growing interest in Hong Kong cinema in Italy and the desire to further promote film culture between the two countries.

Italy in the film industry Hong Kong cinema in Italy Italia
