Hong Kong: Don Alfonso 1890 brings the elegance of Italian cuisine to Palazzo Versace Macau

07 August 2024_ Don Alfonso 1890, a luxury restaurant located inside the Palazzo Versace Macau, offers an extraordinary culinary experience thanks to...

Hong Kong: Don Alfonso 1890 brings the elegance of Italian cuisine to Palazzo Versace Macau
07 August 2024_ Don Alfonso 1890, a luxury restaurant located inside the Palazzo Versace Macau, offers an extraordinary culinary experience thanks to the mastery of Chef Federico Pucci. The menu celebrates the rich gastronomic tradition of southern Italy, using fresh ingredients from the Le Peracciole farm, owned by the historic Iaccarino family. Each dish is a fusion of authentic and innovative flavours, such as the Filet in Bread Crust and the reinterpreted Tiramisu, which reflect the Italian culinary art. The news is reported by scmp.com. This restaurant is not just a place to eat, but a sensorial journey that combines Italian tradition with the opulence of Versace design.

in Evidenza