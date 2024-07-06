Hong Kong: Exclusive Salvatore Ferragamo event with JESSICA and JES Network

July 6, 2024_ On June 22, Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo collaborated with 《旭茉JESSICA》 and JES Network for an exclusive event at the flagship store on Canton Road in Hong Kong. Guests had the opportunity to preview the pre-fall 2024 collection and limited edition products, enjoying a private and luxurious shopping experience. The collection, which fuses fantasy and reality, was presented by creative director Maximilian Davis, who underlined the desire to create comfortable and lively garments. The event also included fashion tips from 《旭茉JESSICA》 Managing Editor, Mr. Sol So, and activities such as a flower workshop and an elegant afternoon tea. jessicahk.com reports it. The initiative strengthened the ties between the Italian brand and the Hong Kong public, celebrating Ferragamo's excellent craftsmanship and contemporary style.