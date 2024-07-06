Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Exclusive Salvatore Ferragamo event with JESSICA and JES Network

July 6, 2024_ On June 22, Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo collaborated with 《旭茉JESSICA》 and JES Network for an exclusive event at the...

Hong Kong: Exclusive Salvatore Ferragamo event with JESSICA and JES Network
06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ On June 22, Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo collaborated with 《旭茉JESSICA》 and JES Network for an exclusive event at the flagship store on Canton Road in Hong Kong. Guests had the opportunity to preview the pre-fall 2024 collection and limited edition products, enjoying a private and luxurious shopping experience. The collection, which fuses fantasy and reality, was presented by creative director Maximilian Davis, who underlined the desire to create comfortable and lively garments. The event also included fashion tips from 《旭茉JESSICA》 Managing Editor, Mr. Sol So, and activities such as a flower workshop and an elegant afternoon tea. jessicahk.com reports it. The initiative strengthened the ties between the Italian brand and the Hong Kong public, celebrating Ferragamo's excellent craftsmanship and contemporary style.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian brand Italian luxury brand reports it Jessica
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza