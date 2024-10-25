Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Hong Kong: Ferragamo Celebrates Ballerina's 70th Anniversary with Exclusive Events

October 25, 2024_ Italian fashion house Ferragamo has kicked off a month-long celebration of the 70th anniversary of its iconic ballerinas in Hong...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
October 25, 2024_ Italian fashion house Ferragamo has kicked off a month-long celebration of the 70th anniversary of its iconic ballerinas in Hong Kong, with events running until November 4. Ballerina Month includes a series of activities, including an opening party attended by Hong Kong film celebrities, all dressed in the brand's latest creations. Ferragamo's Harbour City boutique has been transformed into a micro cinema, evoking the atmosphere of historic Italian theaters, and will host events celebrating the art of dance and Italian shoemaking tradition. The news was reported by scmp.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Hong Kong's fashion scene. Ferragamo, known for its connection to the world of ballet, continues to combine elegance and art through its creations.

