September 27, 2024_ Ferragamo has introduced its new fragrance Signorina Unica, the fifth member of the Signorina family, featuring a vibrant orange design. This fragrance, created by master perfumer Jerome Epinette, combines fresh citrus notes with the essence of the Italian sea, offering a unique olfactory experience. The heart of the perfume is enriched with azalea flowers and the sweet call of Italian tiramisu, creating a refined sensory journey. The news is reported by ibeauty.com.hk. Signorina Unica is available at Causeway Bay and Langham Place stores in Hong Kong, with prices starting from HK$775 for 50ml.