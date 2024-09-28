Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Ferragamo launches new perfume Signorina Unica with Italian notes

September 27, 2024_ Ferragamo has introduced its new fragrance Signorina Unica, the fifth member of the Signorina family, featuring a vibrant orange...

Hong Kong: Ferragamo launches new perfume Signorina Unica with Italian notes
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Ferragamo has introduced its new fragrance Signorina Unica, the fifth member of the Signorina family, featuring a vibrant orange design. This fragrance, created by master perfumer Jerome Epinette, combines fresh citrus notes with the essence of the Italian sea, offering a unique olfactory experience. The heart of the perfume is enriched with azalea flowers and the sweet call of Italian tiramisu, creating a refined sensory journey. The news is reported by ibeauty.com.hk. Signorina Unica is available at Causeway Bay and Langham Place stores in Hong Kong, with prices starting from HK$775 for 50ml.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian sea featuring a vibrant Italian signorina
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza