Hong Kong: Ferrari launches the 12Cilindri with a special edition for collectors

Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
21 July 2024_ Ferrari presented its new two-seater supercar, the 12Cilindri, equipped with a 6496 cc V12 engine in Hong Kong. The car, which can...

21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
21 July 2024_ Ferrari presented its new two-seater supercar, the 12Cilindri, equipped with a 6496 cc V12 engine in Hong Kong. The car, which can reach 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of over 340 km/h, has been received with great enthusiasm by local collectors. For the Hong Kong market, Ferrari has created a special 'Mountain and Sea' edition with exclusive colors representing the local landscape. Production of this edition will be limited to just 12 examples, thus increasing its collectible value. Hk01.com reports it. The 12Cilindri continues the tradition of Ferrari's iconic V12s, which dates back to 1948 with the 166 Inter.

