Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
Hong Kong: FIAT and Abarth return to Hong Kong car market
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ The company 意鋰駿汽車有限公司 has announced a partnership with Stellantis to bring the Italian brands FIAT and Abarth back to the vibrant Hong Kong automotive market. This collaboration marks the return of two Italian icons, symbols of style and performance, and represents a significant step in Stellantis' expansion strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. FIAT, known for its design that embodies the 'Dolce Vita', and Abarth, famous for its high-performance sports cars, promise to reignite interest in Italian automobiles among local consumers. The news was reported by car1.hk. The CEO of FIAT and Abarth in Hong Kong expressed excitement for this opportunity, underlining the commitment to offering iconic products and high-quality services to customers.

