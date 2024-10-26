Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:27
Hong Kong: Giorgio Armani opens its largest store in Kowloon

October 25, 2024_ Giorgio Armani has opened a new luxury store in Kowloon, the brand's largest in Hong Kong, spanning 962 square meters. The...

Hong Kong: Giorgio Armani opens its largest store in Kowloon
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ Giorgio Armani has opened a new luxury store in Kowloon, the brand's largest in Hong Kong, spanning 962 square meters. The boutique, located on Canton Road in Harbour City, offers an exclusive shopping experience, with a curated interior and a wide range of collections, including clothing, accessories and jewelry. For the first time, the store also features a dedicated beauty corner and a VIP section for women, ensuring a personalized experience. The new opening includes the Giorgio Armani x KITH collection, which combines Armani's timeless luxury with KITH's contemporary aesthetic, as reported by prestigeonline.com. This store represents an important step for the Italian brand, consolidating its presence in the Asian market and offering a taste of Italian sophistication in Hong Kong.

