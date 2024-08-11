Hong Kong: Government Promotes Sports Among Youth with Dedicated Summit

August 11, 2024_ Hong Kong leader John Lee has declared the city an ideal place for young athletes at a youth summit, stressing the importance of sports facilities and government support. Lee, accompanied by Olympic gold medalist Vivian Kong, highlighted the educational and sporting opportunities offered by local schools and universities. Kong spoke about the importance of mental health for athletes, while Lee announced plans to build new sports facilities and upgrade existing ones. More than 10,000 people have participated in the city's sports programmes in the past year, the Sunday Morning Post reported. The summit was attended by hundreds of young people and representatives from the sports and education sectors, highlighting Hong Kong's commitment to developing future champions.