Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Government Promotes Sports Among Youth with Dedicated Summit

August 11, 2024_ Hong Kong leader John Lee has declared the city an ideal place for young athletes at a youth summit, stressing the importance of...

Hong Kong: Government Promotes Sports Among Youth with Dedicated Summit
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ Hong Kong leader John Lee has declared the city an ideal place for young athletes at a youth summit, stressing the importance of sports facilities and government support. Lee, accompanied by Olympic gold medalist Vivian Kong, highlighted the educational and sporting opportunities offered by local schools and universities. Kong spoke about the importance of mental health for athletes, while Lee announced plans to build new sports facilities and upgrade existing ones. More than 10,000 people have participated in the city's sports programmes in the past year, the Sunday Morning Post reported. The summit was attended by hundreds of young people and representatives from the sports and education sectors, highlighting Hong Kong's commitment to developing future champions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
highlighting Hong Kong youth summit sports facilities vertice
Vedi anche
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza