Hong Kong: Housing Secretary unveils plan to improve housing conditions for poor

October 21, 2024_ Hong Kong’s Housing Secretary has outlined a plan to improve living conditions for the poorest citizens, while the Chief Executive has rejected the idea of reintroducing previous housing policies. The plan includes measures to increase access to decent and affordable housing, addressing growing concerns about housing poverty in the region. Local authorities are committed to working with communities to ensure the new policies meet the real needs of residents, the South China Morning Post reported. The move comes at a critical time, as Hong Kong’s housing crisis continues to raise concerns among citizens and social organizations.