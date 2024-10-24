Hong Kong: International Wine and Spirits Fair celebrates Italy

October 23, 2024_ The 16th Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair will be held from November 7 to 9, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the participation of over 600 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Italy. The event, which promotes the spirits trade, will showcase a variety of wines and spirits, including the debut of Azienda Agricola Sciara 760 Metri Etna Rosso, produced by Stef Yim, the first Hong Kong winemaker to establish a winery on Mount Etna, Sicily. The fair will also offer seminars and tastings, involving industry experts and internationally renowned sommeliers. The news is reported by thehkhub.com. This event represents an important opportunity for the Italian wine sector to make itself known in the Asian market.