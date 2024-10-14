Cerca nel sito
 
Hong Kong: Italian brands take advantage of low rents in retail market

October 14, 2024_ Hong Kong's retail real estate market is experiencing a high vacancy, with rental rates down as much as 65% from their all-time...

October 14, 2024_ Hong Kong's retail real estate market is experiencing a high vacancy, with rental rates down as much as 65% from their all-time highs. European and American brands, including Italian luxury watch brand Panerai and fashion brand Armani, are taking advantage of this situation to rent retail space at favorable prices. In particular, Panerai has signed a contract for a 9,182-square-foot store in Tsim Sha Tsui, while Armani has leased a 6,000-square-meter space in Central. The source of this information is scmp.com. This trend highlights the growing interest of Italian brands in the Hong Kong market, which offers unique opportunities in an environment of declining rents.

