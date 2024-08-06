Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Italian cuisine conquers the city with high-quality restaurants

06 August 2024_ Hong Kong is enriched with a selection of Italian restaurants offering an authentic Mediterranean gastronomic experience. Among the...

Hong Kong: Italian cuisine conquers the city with high-quality restaurants
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Hong Kong is enriched with a selection of Italian restaurants offering an authentic Mediterranean gastronomic experience. Among the new openings, Testina stands out, inspired by the Milanese restaurant Trippa, and Sabatini Ristorante Italiano, an institution that brings Roman tradition to the heart of the city. Other venues such as AMA Ristorante and Cantina celebrate Italian cuisine with typical dishes and fresh ingredients imported from Italy. The growing popularity of Italian cuisine in Hong Kong demonstrates the appreciation for the authentic flavors and gastronomic culture of the Bel Paese, as reported by afoodieworld.com. These restaurants not only offer delicious dishes, but also an atmosphere reminiscent of historic Italian trattorias, making the city a point of reference for lovers of Italian cuisine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian restaurants Hong Kong as AMA Ristorante Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza