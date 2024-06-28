Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Italian ice cream parlors conquer the city

Hong Kong: Italian ice cream parlors conquer the city
28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

28 June 2024_ With the arrival of summer, Hong Kong is enriched with new Italian ice cream shops offering a wide range of cold delights. Among these, Messina, originally from Sicily, stands out for its artisanal ice cream with 35 main flavors and 5 exclusive to Hong Kong. Venchi, a well-known Italian chocolate and ice cream brand, also offers over 90 recipes in its store in Lee Gardens Two. These places, together with other local ice cream shops, represent a point of reference for those looking for quality refreshments. Thebeat.asia reports it. The presence of these Italian brands highlights the influence of Italian food culture in Hong Kong.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hong Kong ice cream shops cream shops offering negozio
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza