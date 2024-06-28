Hong Kong: Italian ice cream parlors conquer the city

28 June 2024_ With the arrival of summer, Hong Kong is enriched with new Italian ice cream shops offering a wide range of cold delights. Among these, Messina, originally from Sicily, stands out for its artisanal ice cream with 35 main flavors and 5 exclusive to Hong Kong. Venchi, a well-known Italian chocolate and ice cream brand, also offers over 90 recipes in its store in Lee Gardens Two. These places, together with other local ice cream shops, represent a point of reference for those looking for quality refreshments. Thebeat.asia reports it. The presence of these Italian brands highlights the influence of Italian food culture in Hong Kong.