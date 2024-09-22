Hong Kong: K11 Musea Expands Its Space for Luxury Brands with the Arrival of Prada

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ K11 Musea, owned by New World Development, will double the space of seven luxury brands to more than 30,000 square feet, ahead of the opening of a Prada store. Brands that will renovate their stores include prestigious names such as Audemars Piguet, Balenciaga, Brunello Cucinelli, Loewe, Saint Laurent and Van Cleef & Arpels. The arrival of Prada, an icon of Italian luxury, is a major step for the mall, which has seen a 30% increase in sales and a 10% increase in sales to tourists, hk.fashionnetwork.com reported. K11 Musea, located in Victoria Dockside, is a cultural landmark that has hosted high-profile fashion events, helping to revitalize Hong Kong's retail sector.

