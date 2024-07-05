Hong Kong: Lorence & Co. relaunches Italian cuisine with events and quality products

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
4 July 2024_ Lorence & Co., a leading Italian food distributor in Hong Kong, has stepped up its efforts to revitalize the local restaurant sector....

4 July 2024_ Lorence & Co., a leading Italian food distributor in Hong Kong, has stepped up its efforts to revitalize the local restaurant sector. The company recently held a product launch event attended by Hong Kong's dining elite. During the event, innovative Sino-Italian fusion dishes and workshops dedicated to Italian products were presented. Among the Italian brands present, Olitalia, Rustichella d'Abruzzo, Ciao, Kbirr, Sori, Giuseppe Cremonini, La Rustichella, Armando and Masiello stand out. Thestandard.com.hk reports it. Lorence & Co. aims to consolidate Hong Kong's reputation as the 'Culinary Capital of the World' through the promotion of Italian gastronomic culture.

