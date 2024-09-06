Hong Kong: Loro Piana launches Loro Denim capsule collection to celebrate the elegance of denim

05 September 2024_ Loro Piana, the prestigious Italian brand known for its high-quality fabrics, has presented the new Loro Denim capsule collection, which elevates denim to a level of luxury. Inspired by denim craftsmanship and effortless elegance, this collection combines Italian tradition with Japanese craftsmanship, offering modern and refined pieces. Among the innovative materials used, CashDenim® stands out, a blend of cotton and cashmere, made in collaboration with artisans from Piedmont. The news is reported by harpersbazaar.com.hk, and the capsule collection will be available in a pop-up store in Tsim Sha Tsui from 5 to 18 September 2024, creating a unique shopping experience for customers in Hong Kong.