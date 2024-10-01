Hong Kong: Maserati and Sonus faber present exclusive audio experience

September 30, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, has partnered with Sonus faber, a renowned manufacturer of high-end audio systems, to offer a unique sound experience in its vehicles. Starting today, Maserati Hong Kong customers can experience the Sonus faber audio system designed for the Grecale model, which promises exceptional sound quality. This collaboration has already received international recognition, with awards for the audio systems installed in the MC20 and GranTurismo models. The news was reported by stheadline.com, highlighting Maserati and Sonus faber's commitment to combining luxury and technology. Until October 13, visitors can admire the prestigious Sonus faber speakers at the Maserati showroom in Hong Kong.