Hong Kong: MSC Air Cargo launches the first commercial flight from Milan Malpensa

19 July 2024_ MSC Air Cargo has announced the launch of its first commercial flight from Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). The Malpensa - Hong Kong - Malpensa route will be operated twice a week. This marks the beginning of a new era in air logistics for MSC Air Cargo, which recently acquired AlisCargo Airlines. Jannie Davel, Senior Vice President of MSC Air Cargo, highlighted the importance of this acquisition to improve the company's efficiency and capabilities. Container-news.com reports it. MSC Air Cargo has also launched Shipped Pharma, its first specialized product, with the aim of achieving CEIV certification by summer 2024.