Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Negroni Week celebrates the Italian cocktail with exclusive events

September 16, 2024_ Negroni Week returns to Hong Kong from September 16 to 22, with over 100 venues offering unique versions of the iconic Italian...

Hong Kong: Negroni Week celebrates the Italian cocktail with exclusive events
17 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Negroni Week returns to Hong Kong from September 16 to 22, with over 100 venues offering unique versions of the iconic Italian cocktail. The event, launched in 2013, has raised over $5 million for charitable causes around the world and is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year. Each venue will participate by donating a portion of their sales to Slow Food International and local organizations. The news was reported by timeout.com. The week will culminate with special events, including a grand opening at Honky Tonks Tavern and a closing night at Soho House Hong Kong, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Hong Kong's food scene.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
closing night at Soho House Hong Kong food scene cocktail
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza