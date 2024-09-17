Hong Kong: Negroni Week celebrates the Italian cocktail with exclusive events

September 16, 2024_ Negroni Week returns to Hong Kong from September 16 to 22, with over 100 venues offering unique versions of the iconic Italian cocktail. The event, launched in 2013, has raised over $5 million for charitable causes around the world and is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year. Each venue will participate by donating a portion of their sales to Slow Food International and local organizations. The news was reported by timeout.com. The week will culminate with special events, including a grand opening at Honky Tonks Tavern and a closing night at Soho House Hong Kong, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Hong Kong's food scene.