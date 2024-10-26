October 25, 2024_ Osteria Marzia, located in Wan Chai, celebrates the flavors of the Italian coast through the creativity of Chef Luca Marinelli, originally from Varese. Since 2017, the restaurant has offered an ever-evolving menu, inspired by the culinary traditions of the Italian regions, with dishes such as seafood soup and linguine with sea urchins. Recently, Marinelli collaborated with Chef Matthew Kirkley to enhance the delights of the sea, combining fresh ingredients and Italian culinary techniques. The news was reported by hashtaglegend.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Hong Kong. Osteria Marzia stands out as a reference point for lovers of Italian gastronomy, offering an authentic and innovative culinary experience.