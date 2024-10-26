Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Osteria Marzia Brings the Flavors of Italy to the City

October 25, 2024_ Osteria Marzia, located in Wan Chai, celebrates the flavors of the Italian coast through the creativity of Chef Luca Marinelli,...

Hong Kong: Osteria Marzia Brings the Flavors of Italy to the City
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Osteria Marzia, located in Wan Chai, celebrates the flavors of the Italian coast through the creativity of Chef Luca Marinelli, originally from Varese. Since 2017, the restaurant has offered an ever-evolving menu, inspired by the culinary traditions of the Italian regions, with dishes such as seafood soup and linguine with sea urchins. Recently, Marinelli collaborated with Chef Matthew Kirkley to enhance the delights of the sea, combining fresh ingredients and Italian culinary techniques. The news was reported by hashtaglegend.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Hong Kong. Osteria Marzia stands out as a reference point for lovers of Italian gastronomy, offering an authentic and innovative culinary experience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stands out as Italian regions Osteria Marzia Italian culinary techniques
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza