Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Hong Kong: Pagani presents the exclusive Utopia Roadster, an Italian masterpiece
31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
30 July 2024_ Pagani, the prestigious Italian hypercar brand, unveiled the new Utopia Roadster in an online event, limiting production to just 130 units. The starting price is 3.1 million euros, excluding taxes, and the vehicle will be on display at the Monterey Car Week in California from August 8 to 18. The Roadster, which maintains the same specifications as the Coupe model, features an innovative design and a collaboration with Pirelli to develop advanced tyres. The news was reported by hd.stheadline.com, highlighting the exceptional Italian engineering that continues to amaze the world of luxury cars. This model represents the pinnacle of automotive technology, combining high performance and unparalleled craftsmanship.

