Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
Hong Kong: Paul Chan Promotes Trade Ties With Europe

September 22, 2024_ Hong Kong is looking to deepen ties with its trading partners in Europe, with finance chief Paul Chan planning visits to the...

Hong Kong: Paul Chan Promotes Trade Ties With Europe
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ Hong Kong is looking to deepen ties with its trading partners in Europe, with finance chief Paul Chan planning visits to the continent later this year. Chan will lead a delegation of tech start-ups to Spain in September, followed by a trip to the UK. The visits are aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration with European nations, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology. Chan previously visited Europe last year, and these new missions will focus on promoting Hong Kong’s capabilities in these areas, the Sunday Morning Post reports. Chan’s initiatives are part of a broader effort to position Hong Kong as a global technology and innovation hub.

