Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Hong Kong: Salone del Mobile brings Italian design to Hong Kong with two exhibitions

November 5, 2024_ Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District will host two design exhibitions, including one dedicated to the permanent collection of...

Hong Kong: Salone del Mobile brings Italian design to Hong Kong with two exhibitions
05 novembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District will host two design exhibitions, including one dedicated to the permanent collection of the Salone del Mobile di Milano, scheduled for November 11-21, 2024. The first exhibition, "Hong Kong Design Annex", curated by Vincent Lim and Elaine Lu, highlights local talent and creates a cultural dialogue with international pieces from Italy. The Salone del Mobile exhibition will feature over 100 works by emerging designers, highlighting the importance of Italian design globally. The news is reported by scmp.com. These initiatives represent a unique opportunity for Hong Kong designers to interact with the prestigious Italian design scene.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
design scene two design exhibitions linea design
in Evidenza