October 2, 2024_ Hong Kong famous singer Sammi Cheng had a special meeting with Alessandro Michele, former creative director of Gucci and current designer of Valentino, during Paris Fashion Week. Sammi shared her impressions of the event on social media, wearing a Valentino outfit that celebrates the unity of men's and women's fashion. During the meeting, Michele assisted Sammi by adjusting his tie, a gesture that sparked mixed reactions among fans. The news was reported by am730.com.hk, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion globally. This meeting highlights the importance of collaboration between artists and designers, uniting different cultures through fashion.