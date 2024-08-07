Hong Kong: Sophia Loren's Neapolitan cuisine arrives in the city

07 August 2024_ Hong Kong welcomes the new Casa Sophia Loren restaurant, dedicated to the famous Italian actress, located in a historic building in Wan Chai. The restaurant, which is part of a larger project that includes several thematic areas, offers a culinary experience that celebrates the gastronomic tradition of Naples, with a particular focus on seafood. Chef Valentino Ugolino, with experience in high-class restaurants, brings to the table dishes that reflect the authenticity of Italian cuisine, while the venue also offers live music for a complete experience. The news is reported by harpersbazaar.com.hk. This new space not only enriches Hong Kong's gastronomic offer, but also celebrates Italian culture and cuisine, paying homage to one of the icons of world cinema.