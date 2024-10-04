Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Hong Kong: Suspends poultry imports from Hungary and Italy over bird flu

3 October 2024_ The Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety has announced the immediate suspension of imports of poultry meat and poultry products from...

Hong Kong: Suspends poultry imports from Hungary and Italy over bird flu
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
3 October 2024_ The Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety has announced the immediate suspension of imports of poultry meat and poultry products from Békés, Hungary, and the Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy, due to outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This decision was taken to protect public health, following notifications received from the Hungarian authorities and the World Organisation for Animal Health. Hong Kong imported approximately 40 tonnes of frozen poultry meat from Hungary and 40 tonnes of frozen poultry meat and 10,000 poultry eggs from Italy in the first six months of the year. Hong Kong authorities are working with Italian and Hungarian authorities to monitor the situation and take necessary measures. The news was reported by gov.hk, highlighting the importance of food safety in relation to international trade.

