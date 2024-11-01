Hong Kong: Suspension of poultry imports from Udine province due to avian flu

October 31, 2024_ The Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety announced the immediate suspension of imports of poultry meat and poultry products from Udine province in Italy, following reports of outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. In 2023, Hong Kong imported approximately 120 tonnes of poultry meat and 20,000 chicken eggs from Italy, highlighting the commercial importance of these products. Hong Kong authorities are working with Italian and Polish authorities to monitor the situation and ensure public health. The news, reported by gov.hk, underscores the impact of animal diseases on international trade relations. The CFS will continue to closely monitor developments and take appropriate measures in response to the situation.