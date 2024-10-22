Hong Kong: The 16th edition of the International Wine Show prepares to amaze with Italian excellence

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
October 21, 2024_ The 16th Hong Kong International Wine Show will kick off on November 7, 2024, bringing together over 600 exhibitors from 20...

October 21, 2024_ The 16th Hong Kong International Wine Show will kick off on November 7, 2024, bringing together over 600 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Italy. Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the event will offer visitors the opportunity to taste a wide range of wines and food specialties, with a focus on Italian products, such as the 760 red wine from a winery located on a volcano in Italy. The recently announced reduction in liquor taxes is seen as an opportunity to boost the trade of high-end wines and attract a wider audience. The event will culminate with an open day on November 9, where attendees can taste exclusive wines not available on the market. The news is reported by am730.com.hk. This event is an important showcase for Italian wine excellence, helping to strengthen trade ties between Hong Kong and Italy.

