Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Hong Kong: The 2025 Arts Festival celebrates Italy with the Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna

14 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ The 2025 Hong Kong Arts Festival will feature the Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna, which will open the event with a program dedicated to Rossini and Mendelssohn. This prestigious Italian theater, known for its long history and connection with composer Gioacchino Rossini, is currently undergoing renovations. The festival will also include other high-profile performances, such as a rendition of Bizet's "Carmen" and a tribute to Rudolf Nureyev. The news was reported by scmp.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Hong Kong's artistic landscape. The festival will run from February 28 to March 1, 2025, promising a rich and varied cultural experience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
teatro comunale di Bologna will feature teatro comunale This prestigious Italian theater
