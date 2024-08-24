Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
August 23, 2024_ The new The Stage Music Bar, which opened in June in Wan Chai, has become a hotspot for Hong Kong's nightlife, taking inspiration...

Hong Kong: The Stage Music Bar celebrates Italy's Dolce Vita with a touch of nostalgia
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 23, 2024_ The new The Stage Music Bar, which opened in June in Wan Chai, has become a hotspot for Hong Kong's nightlife, taking inspiration from the Italian Dolce Vita of the 1960s and 1970s. Offering craft cocktails and a vintage atmosphere, the bar is part of a complex that also includes the Italian Casa Sophia Loren and Sophia Loren Pizzeria. Every Tuesday, the venue offers a special offer for women, with four hours of unlimited champagne, while on weekends you can enjoy a refined Italian afternoon tea. The news was reported by lifenewshk.com, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in Hong Kong's food and entertainment scene. The Stage is not just a bar, but an experience that combines the charm of the past with modernity, making it a must-visit for lovers of Italian culture.

