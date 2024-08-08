Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
13:45
Hong Kong: Valextra inaugurates a new store at IFC Mall to celebrate Italian elegance

07 August 2024_ Italian brand Valextra, known as the Hermès of Italy, has opened a new store at the International Finance Center (IFC) in Hong Kong,...

08 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ Italian brand Valextra, known as the Hermès of Italy, has opened a new store at the International Finance Center (IFC) in Hong Kong, marking the 10th anniversary of its first opening in the city. CEO Xavier Rougeaux shared the store's design vision, which combines the essence of Milanese design with local culture, creating a unique and refined environment. The new store also offers the exclusive Valextra Assoluto collection, made with sustainable materials, underlining the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The news was reported by ellemen.com.hk. Valextra continues to represent the excellence of Italian craftsmanship, bringing its tradition of luxury to an ever-wider international audience.

