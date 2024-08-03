Hong Kong: Vesu Pizza Bar brings the flavor of Naples to Tsim Sha Tsui

02 August 2024_ The new Vesu Pizza Bar, located on the 30th floor of Beijing Road 1 in Tsim Sha Tsui, offers authentic Neapolitan pizzas at affordable prices, making it a great choice for a romantic evening. The restaurant, which pays homage to the culinary tradition of Naples, offers a variety of pizzas, including the classic Margherita and innovative creations such as The Ducky and I'll Be Bok. With elegant design and spectacular views of Victoria Harbour, Vesu Pizza Bar combines Italian authenticity with a modern Hong Kong twist. The news is reported by esquirehk.com. This new venue represents an opportunity for lovers of Italian cuisine to enjoy traditional dishes in a unique and evocative environment.