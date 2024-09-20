Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Hong Kong: Wayne McGregor and Chiara Guidi bring Italian art to the Asian metropolis

September 19, 2024_ Hong Kong will host two major cultural events featuring Italian artists. British choreographer Wayne McGregor will present his...

Hong Kong: Wayne McGregor and Chiara Guidi bring Italian art to the Asian metropolis
20 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ Hong Kong will host two major cultural events featuring Italian artists. British choreographer Wayne McGregor will present his new dance performance "Deepstaria" on September 20 and 21, inspired by giant jellyfish and performed in a completely dark space. In addition, Italian actress and playwright Chiara Guidi will perform a recital of Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy" on September 20, accompanied by cellist Francesco Guerri, at the historic Confucius Hall. Both events highlight the influence of Italian culture in Hong Kong, as reported by scmp.com. These initiatives represent a unique opportunity for the public to explore Italian art and literature in an international context.

