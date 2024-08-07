Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong: Whitestone Gallery presents contemporary Italian art with 'Regarding Color III'

07 August 2024_ The Whitestone Gallery in Hong Kong hosts the exhibition 'Riguardo al Colore III', which celebrates the talent of four contemporary...

Hong Kong: Whitestone Gallery presents contemporary Italian art with 'Regarding Color III'
07 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ The Whitestone Gallery in Hong Kong hosts the exhibition 'Riguardo al Colore III', which celebrates the talent of four contemporary Italian artists: Turi Simeti, Alberto Biasi, Pino Pinelli and Natale Addamiano. These artists, active in the panorama of 20th century Italian art, explore the possibilities of color and challenge traditional artistic conventions. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to discover a lesser-known aspect of Italian art, with works spanning over fifty years of creativity. The news is reported by timeable.com. The event represents an important cultural connection between Hong Kong and Italy, underlining the lasting influence of Italian artists in the global context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian art important cultural connection between Hong Kong Italian exhibition Riguardo al Colore III
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza