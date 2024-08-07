Hong Kong: Whitestone Gallery presents contemporary Italian art with 'Regarding Color III'

07 August 2024_ The Whitestone Gallery in Hong Kong hosts the exhibition 'Riguardo al Colore III', which celebrates the talent of four contemporary Italian artists: Turi Simeti, Alberto Biasi, Pino Pinelli and Natale Addamiano. These artists, active in the panorama of 20th century Italian art, explore the possibilities of color and challenge traditional artistic conventions. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to discover a lesser-known aspect of Italian art, with works spanning over fifty years of creativity. The news is reported by timeable.com. The event represents an important cultural connection between Hong Kong and Italy, underlining the lasting influence of Italian artists in the global context.