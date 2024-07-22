Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: 14-year-old boy dies due to Nipah virus in Kerala

July 21, 2024_ A 14-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala, died due to Nipah virus infection despite medical efforts to save him. State health...

India: 14-year-old boy dies due to Nipah virus in Kerala
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 21, 2024_ A 14-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala, died due to Nipah virus infection despite medical efforts to save him. State health minister Veena George confirmed the boy died after massive cardiac arrest. Precautionary measures and isolation protocols have been implemented to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Currently, three people are in isolation at Kozhikode Medical College and four high-risk individuals are admitted at Manjeri Medical College, one of them in ICU. Vartha Bharathi reports it. The health department has started feverish surveillance in two panchayats, tracking 246 contacts of the boy and providing support to the affected families.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
boy boy died after Vartha Bharathi reports it Kerala
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza