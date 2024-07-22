India: 14-year-old boy dies due to Nipah virus in Kerala

July 21, 2024_ A 14-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala, died due to Nipah virus infection despite medical efforts to save him. State health minister Veena George confirmed the boy died after massive cardiac arrest. Precautionary measures and isolation protocols have been implemented to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Currently, three people are in isolation at Kozhikode Medical College and four high-risk individuals are admitted at Manjeri Medical College, one of them in ICU. Vartha Bharathi reports it. The health department has started feverish surveillance in two panchayats, tracking 246 contacts of the boy and providing support to the affected families.