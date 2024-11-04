Cerca nel sito
 
India: 17.7% reduction in tuberculosis cases thanks to health initiatives

03 November 2024_ India has recorded a 17.7 per cent decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases from 2015 to 2023, more than double the global average of 8.3...

03 November 2024_ India has recorded a 17.7 per cent decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases from 2015 to 2023, more than double the global average of 8.3 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the country’s efforts in the fight against TB, highlighting the importance of initiatives such as the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and nutritional support for patients. Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted the progress made and the contribution of health workers in the fight against the disease. This was reported by The Asian Age. India has also significantly increased its budget for TB control from Rs 640 crore in 2015 to Rs 3,400 crore in 2022-23, thereby improving diagnostic and treatment capacities.

