India: 18 puja pandals virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

04 October 2024_ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated 18 puja pandals in North 24 Parganas, including the one located at Sri Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town. These pandals are temporary structures set up to celebrate the Durga Puja festival, one of the most important festivals in India, especially in West Bengal. The inauguration was a significant event that brought the community together in a moment of celebration and devotion. The ceremony highlighted the cultural and social importance of such events for the local people. This was reported by Sanmarg. Durga Puja attracts visitors from all over the world, helping to promote Indian culture and traditions.