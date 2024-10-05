Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: 28 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district

05 October 2024_ Twenty-eight Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district, marking the second biggest blow to the...

India: 28 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 October 2024_ Twenty-eight Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district, marking the second biggest blow to the rebels this year. This brings the total number of insurgents killed in Bastar region in 2024 to 186, a significant increase from previous years. The clash, which took place in Abhujmaad forest, involved a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) in an anti-Naxal operation. The situation is still evolving and the toll could rise, The Asian Age reports. The fight against left-wing extremism in India is a hot topic, with the government stepping up operations to counter Maoist groups active in several regions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
still evolving India still pause
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza