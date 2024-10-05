India: 28 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district

05 October 2024_ Twenty-eight Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district, marking the second biggest blow to the rebels this year. This brings the total number of insurgents killed in Bastar region in 2024 to 186, a significant increase from previous years. The clash, which took place in Abhujmaad forest, involved a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) in an anti-Naxal operation. The situation is still evolving and the toll could rise, The Asian Age reports. The fight against left-wing extremism in India is a hot topic, with the government stepping up operations to counter Maoist groups active in several regions.