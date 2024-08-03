India: 33 Indian workers saved from slavery in Italy

02 August 2024_ Italian authorities recently rescued 33 Indian workers from slavery in the province of Verona, arresting two torturers involved in the case. The Indian Embassy in Rome and the Consulate in Milan are collaborating with the local police to ensure the safety and well-being of workers, providing them with accommodation and assistance in obtaining residence permits. This intervention highlights the growing concern about illegal recruitment agencies exploiting vulnerable workers, a problem that the Indian government is trying to address with preventative measures. The news was reported by mea.gov.in. Indian authorities continue to monitor the situation and work with the Italian government to ensure that similar abuses do not occur again in the future.