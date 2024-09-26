Cerca nel sito
 
BREAKING NEWS

India: 53 drugs fail quality tests, including paracetamol

September 26, 2024_ In India, 53 drugs, including paracetamol, have failed quality tests conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization...

India: 53 drugs fail quality tests, including paracetamol
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 26, 2024_ In India, 53 drugs, including paracetamol, have failed quality tests conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). The drugs reported include vitamins and medicines for diabetes and hypertension. The CDSCO has released two lists, one containing 48 drugs and the other with 5, of which some companies have claimed that the products were not manufactured by them, suggesting that they could be falsified. The news was reported by Sanmarg, highlighting the need for vigilance in the administration of drugs in India, where public health is a priority.

Tag
drugs reported quality tests drugs droga
